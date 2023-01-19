Burghley House near Stamford is bustling with film crews - and maybe a few stars.

It is no secret that the stately home near Stamford is a producer's favourite for filming scenes of The Crown, and crews have returned for what is believed to be the sixth and final season of the Netflix show.

A sea of white tents has been put up in Burghley Park full to the brim with props, while trailers are stationed ready to get the actors ready for scenes.

The Crown is being filmed at Burghley House

Anyone visiting yesterday (Wednesday, January 18) would have seen two large cameras kits stationed at the front of the house with other equipment scattered around the grounds.

Dating back to the 1500s, the inside of the stately home dons a very regal look although crew members were still bringing in a whole host of props.

Within the courtyard a crane stands at the same height as the building with a basket-like structure attached.

A fire and rescue car is also on-site in case of emergencies.

The names on the vehicles, including Panalux and Pinewood studios, give a clue that major filming is taking place.

Panalux provides lighting for a number of Netflix productions including The Crown, The School for Good and Evil and Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts while Pinewood has helped produce classics such as Oliver Twist, The Great Gatsby, Mamma Mia and James Bond films.

Stamford and the surrounding area is a popular spot for producers, with Burghley House acting as a backdrop for scenes in the royal drama.

It has previously it doubled up as Windsor Castle and was last season seen burning in scenes to replicate the fire in 1992.

A number of well-known actors filmed at Burghley House last year including Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen and Jonny Lee Miller, actor for the then Prime Minister John Major. Pictures of the scenes can be seen here.

The final season is expected to cover key events in the 1990s and early 2000s such as Princess Diana’s fatal car crash, the Queen and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary, the death of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret and glimpses of Tony Blair’s time in office.

(61940924)

Filming started in autumn last year, with crews paying a visit to Oundle.

Burghley has also been the backdrop for Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice, and is set to feature on our screens again in the summer in the new DC Comis movie The Flash.

