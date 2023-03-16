A town business has made its return to the small screen after appearing on a long-running television show.

St Martins Antiques Centre, in Stamford, featured on the latest series of BBC 2 show Antiques Road Trip on March 2.

The episode, filmed last November, pitted antiques experts Irita Marriott and Mark Hill to see who could make the most profit at auction.

Antiques Road Trip experts Mark Hill and Irita Marriott with St Martins Antiques Centre owner Lucinda Silcock (left) and staff member Ann Knott

"It's good fun and it's entertaining," said owner Lucinda Silcock.

"I do find it quite stressful, but it's nice to have them in and wandering around.

"It gives you a taste of what goes in in TV world."

Mark and Irita each bought two auction lots in Stamford - three out of four made a profit

Mark bought two fountain pens from the High St Martin's shop for £45 and a Victorian oil lamp stand for £35, while Irita chose a kitsch musical decanter for £30 and an Asprey silver pourer for £20.

Back at the auction house, Mark won the day, as the pens fetched a handsome £75 profit, while the stand added a further £10.

Irita's decanter went under the hammer for £22, but she recovered her losses with a £40 profit on the silver pourer.

The experts travelled around the region in this classic car

Lucinda believes her shop has featured around 10 times, but has not yet watched the latest appearance.

"They have filmed with us for about 15 years," she said.

"We're on their list of reasonably-sized quality establishments if they're in Lincolnshire.

Mark Hill and Irita Marriott in Stamford, filming for BBC primetime show Antiques Road Trip

"I must have done filming about five times now and there are times when I've asked others to do it.

"I'm not very good at watching myself on telly!"