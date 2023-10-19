A mum of a son with learning disabilities received a special thank you for her fundraising on BBC’s The One Show.

Hairdresser Liza Raby from Bourne has raised more than £150,000 for charity, inspired by her son Spencer, who has multiple learning disabilities and lives at Home From Home Care in Lincolnshire.

The money has gone to causes which support adults with learning disabilities to overcome loneliness and social isolation.

Hannah Lowndes, Liza Raby and BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Scott Dalton

Liza, who owns LH Hair Design in South Street, Bourne, was given a special thank you from one of her favourite TV stars, Mark Wright, on BBC’s The One Show on October 5 in recognition of her charity work.

After being surprised by The Only Way Is Essex star in her Peterborough hair salon, Spencer’s, Liza was taken to meet a group of her friends, family, clients, colleagues as well as Spencer himself.

They then watched a big screen which showed a host of special thank yous, including from The One Show host Alex Jones and TV personality Stacey Solomon, another of Liza’s favourite TV personalities.

Liza Raby and Mark Wright

Liza said: “It really took me by surprise to see everyone there, especially to see Spencer as it’s difficult to arrange things at short notice.

“I was truly overwhelmed and I need to say a big thank you to all of my clients, as they must be sick of me asking for donations or to get involved in the fundraising, but no one ever complains.

“I have watched the show back lots of times just to take it all in, it really was amazing.”

Liza Raby with her son Spencer posing for a photo with Mark Wright

When Spencer was born everything seemed fine, but as he grew he didn’t gain weight at the expected rate.

He didn’t get a diagnosis until he was 19 which turned out to be a rare genetic disorder - UPF3B syndrome - and he has a range of other conditions including part of his brain missing.

“He has severe learning difficulties and needs support 24/7, but I wouldn’t change him for the world,” said Liza.

Liza started fundraising when Spencer was two years old for a charity local to where they lived at the time in Essex.

Liza Raby with her hair salon colleagues and Mark Wright

When she opened her own businesses the fundraising was stepped up.

Liza and the team have hosted charity balls, done naked calendars, bingo nights and bake sales.

“It’s difficult for parents of people with learning disabilities, so we want to make things easier and raise awareness of how challenging it can be as it’s not easy - the support you get is limited and you have to fight for everything,” said Liza.

“That’s what drives me to keep raising money and awareness.”

Liza was nominated for the thank you by her friend and business partner Hannah Lowndes as she ‘deserved some recognition for everything she does’.

“I thought it was a nice way to say thank you and it was lovely that we could all get together and make it all about Liza for a change,” said Hannah.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in sight.”

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.