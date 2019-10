Scenes for the ITV soap Emmerdale have been filmed at Rutland Water this week.

Film crew were close to Normanton Church, close to where the weekly Rutland Water Parkrun is held.

On the Normanton Church Facebook page, viewers were being urged to keep an eye out for an 'explosive' storyline.

Scenes for soap Emmerdale are being filmed at Rutland Water

Did you see any soap stars? Send your photos to suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Burghley House closed for filming