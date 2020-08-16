Home   News   Article

Unemployment levels in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Rutland remain high, universal credit claims show

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 16 August 2020

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits remained steady last month, but is still about double the number recorded in March.

On July 9 there were 1,944 people claiming universal credit, up by only five people since early June.

However, in March just 958 people in Rutland were receiving the support.

