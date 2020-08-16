Unemployment levels in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Rutland remain high, universal credit claims show
Published: 17:00, 16 August 2020
The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits remained steady last month, but is still about double the number recorded in March.
On July 9 there were 1,944 people claiming universal credit, up by only five people since early June.
However, in March just 958 people in Rutland were receiving the support.
