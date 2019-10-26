A woman in her 30s has been arrested following a warrant executed at an address in Stamford yesterday morning (Friday, October 25).

Police carried out the warrant at a property in the Casterton Road area.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine, a class A drug.

Rachel Blackwell, inspector Stamford, Bourne and Deepings

A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and for possession of cannabis.

Police carried out a crime survey in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings and surrounding villages during August.

'Drug use and drug dealing' was one of the top three priorities identified through the survey thanks to the 637 people who responded.

As a result, Community Inspector Rachel Blackwell and her team are intent on rooting out this kind of crime.

An update on the arrests will be announced by police in the next few days.

