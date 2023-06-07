An American fast food restaurant and a coffee chain are among the names set to move into a location off the A1 in Rutland.

Costa Coffee and restaurant brand Wendy’s are set to open at the Ram Jam Services, near Stretton.

It follows an announcement last year that Brightside Roadside Dining, operated by Cosy Club owners Loungers, will take the biggest unit at the site, which is being developed by Godwin Developments.

Wendy's and Costa Coffee are heading to the Ram Jam Inn site in Stretton

Costa Coffee has taken a 1,788 sqft unit and Wendy’s, via its franchisee Blank Table Ltd, has signed up to 3,305 sqft.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table Ltd, said: “This will be our second successful opening working alongside Godwin Developments and we are excited to have additional presence in the local area creating new jobs and allowing our new customers and "fans" easy access to our great fresh menu. Quality is our recipe and there is no better place to be for our signature square burgers and fries.”

Paul Thomas, acquisitions manager for Costa Coffee, added: “We're delighted to be opening a brand-new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru as part of the exciting new development at the Ram Jam Services, helping to create new jobs and investment in the area. We are already looking forward to sharing even more great moments with the local community when we open our doors next year.”

Ram Jam Services is next to an established petrol station, a new bakery and is only 15 minutes away from Rutland Water. Godwin Developments said there are 41,500 vehicles passing the siteevery day.

Claudine Tracey, associate director of commercial development at Godwin Developments, said: “We are pleased to have secured two well-known brands to join Loungers at our Ram Jam Services development. The site has always been prime for a thriving roadside destination, therefore it is fantastic to be able to bring new amenities and consumer choice for the local community and passing motorists here.

“We are very active in the rapidly growing roadside retail market having built strong relationships with the main market players in this space and are excited to continue supporting them in their expansion plans.”

The Ram Jam site on the A1 at Stretton with the garage shown to the left and Hambleton Bakery to the right. Photo: Google

There is only one unit – the smallest at 754sqft – left at the site to be marketed now.

Construction work will start later in the summer.