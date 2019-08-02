Drivers on the A1 northbound are facing delays in the Colsterworth area - for the third in less than 24 hours.

A two-car crash meant traffic at lunchtime today was moving at 5mph according to the AA, with delays of more than 35 minutes.

The accident was at the Stoke Rochford golf course / Burton Coggles turn north of Colsterworth and police attended. Although the cars had been moved off the road, vehicles behind them were queuing back to Stretton.

A1 road sign

Also at lunchtime today, a further accident was reported on the A1 northbound at Little Ponton, between the Stoke Rochford turn and Grantham.

Tailbacks from this crash merged with queues further south and amounted to more than 10 miles of delays from Little Ponton to Stretton.

Last night there was a seven-vehicle crash on the A1 at Colsterworth, closing the road in both directions and closing the junction with the A151 Grimsthorpe/Bourne road.

Yesterday afternoon the area was again plagued by delays after a lorry broke down on the northbound carriageway at Colsterworth.

The A1 northbound near Stamford had also been blocked near the Barnack turn yesterday morning.

Does something need to be done to fix the A1? Share your views with our readers by E-mail suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk