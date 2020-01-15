Management at East of England accountancy firm Moore Thompson has thanked two of its longest-serving members of staff who have retired with a combined service of more than 90 years.

Melvyn Price and Marian Boxall retired at the beginning of the year.

Marian joined as a receptionist in 1969 and remained loyal to the company through various mergers, retiring this year as the practice's IT manager.

Marian and Melvyn celebrate their retirement

Melvyn has been at the firm for more than 40 years and has been the driving force behind information technology at Moore Thompson for years in his role of director of computer consulting.

The pair saw a significant change in technology across their time at the firm and helped to create MT Computer Consulting Limited, which provides software and training to Moore Thompson’s clients as an additional add on service.

Mark Hildred, managing partner at Moore Thompson, said: “Marian and Melvyn have played an invaluable role within the development of our practice and we are very sad to see them go.

“They have both worked very hard and given so much to the firm; we cannot thank them enough.

"We hope that they both enjoy their retirement and we look forward to hearing what they get up to.”

