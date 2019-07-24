Two men have been charged with a string of offences following a series of incidents in Stamford, Toft, Bourne, Rippingale and Sleaford on Monday, July 15.

Marius Stanescu and Costel Copalea, originally from Romania, were arrested the following day by Northamptonshire Police.

Stanescu, 21, of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of common assault and conspiracy to steal.

Coplalea, 20, of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with conspiracy to steal, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

They are being dealt with at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court and made a first appearance on July 15.

