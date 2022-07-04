More news, no ads

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash near Stamford.

Just before 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 3), officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a white Mercedes A180.

It is believed the vehicle was travelling along Carlby Road in Braceborough.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, an 80-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and any other information that can assist with enquiries.

Those with information should:

Call 101 quoting incident 287 of July 3

E-mail force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 287 of July 3 in the subject line