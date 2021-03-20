Two siblings from Stamford are walking 100 miles during Lent to raise funds for the NHS.

After reading ‘One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore’, Elle and Rhys Isaac decided they wanted to take on a fundraising mission of their own to raise money for the NHS.

Nicola, their mum, said: “They’ve been reading it and really enjoyed learning about his life. That inspired them.

Rhys and Elle Isaac (45306336)

“Instead of doing 100 steps they came up with the idea to do 100 miles.”

The pair, who started the fundraising mission on Ash Wednesday, already smashed the original £1,000 target.

Now they are hoping to bring in as many donations as possible for NHS Charities Together, which links 250 charities across the UK to cumulatively donate £1 million a day to the NHS.

Five-year-old Elle andher eight-year-old brother Rhys know from experience how important the work of the NHS is.

During the Christmas period their great-grandmother was taken into hospital and has remained there on a specialist ward.

Nicola said: “They clapped for the NHS every Thursday and realised how fortunate we are and that the NHS are amazing.

“Their JustGiving page refers to their great-grandmother who was in hospital all through Christmas and has been in there for about three months in a specialist ward receiving amazing care.

“It’s their way of saying thank you to the doctors and everybody else.”

On the walks, which they do in Stamford and Rutland, Rhys and Elle discuss why they are fundraising and whether at Easter “they will get left one extra egg this year, because they are raising so much money for the NHS”.

Nicola said: “It’s an amazing effort for such a wonderful cause. We are so proud of them for doing this but also of their enthusiasm and determination to keep going and raise as much money as possible. They are our two little superstars.

“When we started there was a beautiful rainbow which came out by Rutland water.

“Elle asked ‘Is it a special NHS rainbow because we are doing this walk?’.”

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhys-elleisaac