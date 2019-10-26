Firefighters from Stamford were called to put out two car fires overnight.

The first was at 9.24pm last night (Friday, October 25) in Main Road, Collyweston - the A43 - where a car was completely destroyed in a blaze.

Stamford's crew helped Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue with the incident, and firefighters had to use breathing apparatus while they extinguished the car.

They were then called to a second vehicle blaze at 1.20am this morning (Saturday, October 26), this time in Norfolk Square, Stamford.

Here the engine of the car was badly damaged and again, firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to keep them safer while putting it out.

Both fires are said to have been caused by faulty electrics or mechanics in the vehicles' engines.

