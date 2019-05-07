Myths, Legends and Fairytales was the enchanting theme for this year's Uffington Scarecrow Festival on Sunday and Monday (May 5th and 6th).

Alongside the scarecrow trail quizzes that proved popular with children and adults, the annual village event included a classic car display, a Spitfire flypast, plenty of farm animals to pet, plus farm machinery to be in awe of.

Dozens of stalls, games and rides added to the fun, and teas and cakes were served throughout.

First place went to the Ford family (9794870)

More than 4,000 visitors came along to see a record number of scarecrows on display around the village.

The scarecrow competition was judged by Father Aran Beesley, who delighted visitors by delivering rosettes to winning scarecrows on a scooter.

Winning scarecrow-maker Rebecca Ford said: "I am thrilled with our first prize.

"The theme this year was easy to get behind and we had a lot of ideas, but the Gingerbread Man won everyone's hearts and I’m very proud of the result of a lot of hard work - and a lot of glue!"

Second place went to the Graham family (9794876)

Second prize went to the Graham family for their detailed Elves and the Shoemaker scarecrow, while third prize was awarded to Rachel Twinley for her popular red paper mache dragon.

Third place went to the Twinley family (9794888)

Scarecrows organiser Jo Coulter said: "This year’s festival was a real success and huge thanks are due to all those who gave up so much of their time to help make the festival what it is, and to our sponsors for their generous support.

"The rain held off and our scarecrow makers really surpassed themselves this year with their creations."

Take a look through our gallery of photos below, taken by Mercury photographer Lee Hellwing.

