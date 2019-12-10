Boulders replace plastic barriers in Sheep Market Stamford
Published: 11:06, 10 December 2019
| Updated: 11:07, 10 December 2019
Plastic barriers that have blighted a town square for a year have finally been replaced.
The white, sand-filled boxes arrived in Stamford’s Sheep Market as a temporary measure to prevent parking on the paved area outside Moores Estate Agents.
On Monday (December 9) they were removed by South Kesteven District Council, with limestone boulders being put in their place on Tuesday morning.
Read moreEnvironmentHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorSuzanne Moon