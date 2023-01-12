A school has been given the go-ahead for an extension even though it is considered an 'ugly' development.

Stamford Endowed Schools applied to extend an upper floor of its science block off Brazenose Lane so more pupils can be taught there.

It is part of the school's move away from single-sex teaching to become co-educational from September.

The existing science block, pictured from Brazenose Lane

Objections were made by residents of St Leonard's Street, who felt the building would overlook and reduce light to their homes, and that it was not in keeping with the architectural heritage of the area.

But members of the South Kesteven District Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the extension, which will add three new laboratories and expand an existing one.

Speaking at the meeting today (Thursday, January 12), Coun Phil Dilks (Alliance SK - Deeping St James) said he was disappointed the existing three-storey building wouldn't be improved, adding that the school was "pushing to the limit the relationship with its neighbours".

He added: "It's an ugly building they look out on, and there is pretty ugly cladding on the top floor that could be removed and something better put in its place."