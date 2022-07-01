A Ukrainian family who settled in Stamford after escaping the war could be forced to uproot again if new hosts cannot be found.

Stamford Diversity Group has stepped in to help the Dukovskyi family after they were forced to leave their first placement in Stamford due to health concerns of their host, who had taken in two families.

They were moved into temporary accommodation in Peterborough and then Colsterworth Services before another interim place was found in Stamford.

Svetlana Dukovskyi and her two children Yevhenia and Nikita are looking for hosts near to Stamford

Svetlana and her children Yevhenia, 32, and Nikita, 16, have until July 7 to find new hosts or risk being moved anywhere in South Kesteven.

It would be particularly hard on Nikita who, like Yevhenia, can speak English and has settled well at Stamford Welland Academy.

“Nikita is an absolute gem,” said Yvette Diaz-Muñoz, chairman of Stamford Diversity Group.

The family fled their home in Odessa in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“He is so polite and studious and came top of his class for geography.”

Svetlana and her two children left their home in Odessa, Ukraine’s chief sea port, on March 3.

They crossed the border into Romania where they remained for two months, waiting for their UK visas, before arriving in Lincolnshire in early May.

Mum Svetlana with daughter Yevhenia and son Nikita have settled in well

“It was very difficult at home,” recalled Yevhenia.

“We could see Russian boats on the horizon and there were explosions and always alarms to go down into our house and hide.

“When we were in Romania we hoped the situation would change, but this is not happening.

“We needed to find somewhere to go and because Nikita and I could speak not bad English we came here.”

The family are without a husband and father who is still living in Odessa.

The city has been shelled from the sea since the invasion began in February.

“We want to go home, of course, but we can’t because it is very bad there now and not safe,” Yevhenia added.

They are willing to be split between two hosts, with 32-year-old Yevhenia able to live independently of her mum and brother.

“We know how hard it is to find a host for three people so we can separate,” she said.

“The people here have been very good to us here and we like this town.

“It is very important for Nikita (to stay). He has friends and is working to have good marks at school and if he had to change it would not be good for him.”

Both Svetlana and Yevhenia, an experienced hairdresser, are now hoping to find work.

Yvette said: “Although they are here for now, their situation is precarious.

“They could be moved at any moment and to anywhere in South Kesteven.

“All of their paperwork is in place so new hosts would just need to register their interest on the government website which then triggers the process for a home visit and DBS.”

Potential hosts can e-mail Yvette at stamforddiversitygroup@gmail.com to arrange a meeting.

An expression of interest can be registered at www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine and South Kesteven District Council will then arrange DBS and a home inspection.

Yvette is also calling for hosts to receive more support to prevent repeats of this situation.

“There is no support at all for hosts,” she said.

“We are finding more and more that the hosts are requiring as much support as their Ukrainian guests.”