A Stamford councillor has shown his support to migrants amid the Ukraine crisis.

Independent Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Cleaver (Stamford West) is among the shadow executive members who believe the UK, and Lincolnshire, should be doing more to help those fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

This follows remarks made by Lincolnshire MP Sir Edward Leigh (Con) in the House of Commons yesterday (March 1) in which he stated that in Lincolnshire "we really feel we’ve done our bit in terms of migration from Eastern Europe."

He also stated that Lincolnshire is 'under extreme pressure in terms of jobs'.

Coun Cleaver said: “He doesn't speak for Lincolnshire. Lincolnshire is welcoming, caring, and is struggling to fill thousands of job vacancies.

"Only yesterday the recruitment manager of a major food company in South Lincolnshire told me they have 1,300 vacancies to fill.

"There is no reason why the UK should not show the same generosity to Ukrainians as is being shown by EU countries in the context of the largest crisis in Europe since World War II."

He believes to equate people fleeing the war in Ukraine with the many EU immigrants from Eastern Europe who used to come to Lincolnshire to work shows 'both ignorance and a lack of compassion'.

The shadow executive believes that Lincolnshire is one of the places across the country which will be offering refuge for Ukrainian refugees.

The group, which forms the official opposition on the council, has pledged to do everything it can to support those in the crisis.

