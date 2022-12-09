‘We will rebuild’ was the message from a Ukrainian film-maker who hosted a screening in Stamford, writes trainee journalist Valeriia Dolzhenko.

Refugees and residents gathered at Stamford Arts Centre to reflect on the horrors of the war - and appreciate the strength of Ukrainians.

Three mini documentaries were shown by Natalia Yakovleva, a filmmaker from Ukraine who is living in the area.

Natalia Yakovleva. Photo: Lera Dolzhenko

Natalia said: “I didn’t want to just show how bad everything is and how everything is destroyed, because this is what people see everyday in the news. The purpose of the films is to show the mood of Ukrainians who remain in Ukraine and who, even before the victory, are rebuilding the destroyed houses.”

The first episode of the documentary series was about The House of Culture in the city of Irpin, which opened in 1954, and featured an auditorium, dressing room, choreography hall, and vocal and drama classrooms. In Natalia’s film, footage is shown of it being destroyed.

The second film told the story of the Museum of Antonov Airport in Gostomel. It opened in 2003 and grew to house 80 aircraft. During the conflict most have been destroyed.

The Museum of Antonov Airport in Gostomel

The final film focused on 10 Ukrainian women and their stories.

Natalia said the idea was to “introduce you to the women who fight side-by-side with men, feed, pray, love and bring the victory closer”.

Natalia’s documentary followed the life of Jaroslava Koba - a former journalist, animal rescue volunteer and a public figure.

The audience at the arts centre was visibly emotional after watching the films, and one person at the event described the documentaries as a ‘hard watch’ because of their emotional impact.

Photo: Lera Dolzhenko (61229612)

Stamford’s poet laureates Daniel Paice and Scott Coe read poems called Art of Life and We Will Rebuild, and a photographic exhibition was also on display.

Natalia said Ukrainians are determined to ‘rebuild everything’ including while being under the protection of another country, such as England.

Stamford’s poet laureates Daniel Paice and Scott Coe were among those who attended the evening. Photo: Lera Dolzhenko

“We don’t want to be just refugees who hid and found a way out of this hell, we want to be active and we want to be together with everyone who stays and defends Ukraine,” she said.