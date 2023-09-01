A Ukrainian refugee who cried ‘tears of happiness’ at her new home has thanked a council for giving her a safer future.

South Kesteven District Council has bought 12 properties in Langtoft to house families fleeing war-torn countries.

Olga Okopna and her eight-year-old son Dmitry, who fled from Odessa in southern Ukraine, are among those moving in.

Olga Okopna at her new home in Langtoft

Since arriving in England 18 months ago, Olga and Dmitry have lived with two different sponsors, in Baston and Uffington, and stayed in a hotel.

Olga, 34, said: “When we arrived in this country we had no one and nothing - we were just happy we were safe.”

She tried a number of times to rent flats but was refused.

“I completely lost hope. I couldn’t explain to my child why he didn’t have a home and why we again rely on strangers.

“He constantly cried and asked to return home to Ukraine,” she said.

However, Olga, a medical marketer, was contacted by the housing team at South Kesteven District Council, which offered her one of the 12 properties in Langtoft.

The total cost of the properties is £1.8 million, funded jointly by the Government’s local authority housing fund and the council’s housing budget.

Olga received her keys last week and she, Dmitry and their cat Alice have now moved in.

Olga said: “When I told my child that we would finally have our own home – a safe place to live – it was the most amazing moment and my eyes filled with tears of happiness.

“For the first time in a long time we believed that a wonderful future awaited us, despite what my child and I had been through.

“I am full of gratitude to everyone who heard me and was not indifferent to my family.”

She thanked Ukraine resettlement officer for South Kesteven District Council, Tara Taylor, who did not let her give up and has helped her find “a home and hope for a bright, safe future”.

Since announcing its decision to buy the homes in Langtoft the council has been met with opposition from some residents.

At a meeting on Tuesday (August 29) a number of residents said they don’t have a problem with the refugees. They do feel there is a problem with the council.

Their objections include more than half of the 21 homes earmarked for the scheme being in one village, a lack of consultation, and properties not going to people already living in the area.

Far-right extremists have been dropping racist leaflets through people’s doors.

Yvette Diaz-Munoz, chairperson of the Stamford Diversity Group, is encouraging people in Langtoft to act “with goodwill and compassion”.

She said: “I think it is important to remember there is still a war going on and the majority of Ukrainians haven’t got a town, a house or even a family to go back to.

“Some are war widows.

“Most have lost family members or friends and arrived here with nothing except the clothes they were wearing. They had to start again.

“People need to put to one side their own concerns and accept the situation with compassion.”

Yvette is asking Langtoft residents keen to help support the new arrivals to get in touch with her by emailing stamforddiversitygroup@gmail.com.