Secretary of state for housing, Michael Gove, will be contacted if concerns about a proposed development on the Stamford-Rutland border are not considered.

At a special meeting of the South Kesteven District Council planning committee today (Friday, May 13), members discussed issues they foresee if 650 homes are built on the Rutland side of the county border, at Quarry Farm in Stamford.

The 65-hectare site between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road, they believe, would not be supported by the right level of infrastructure, such as schools, supermarkets and roads, and would have a detrimental effect on wildlife.