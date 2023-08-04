In the depths of Stamford Town Hall is a hidden gem of history dating back centuries.

From the tiny glove of Tom Thumb to thousands of books and ancient charters, much of Stamford’s history is unknown to most of the town.

But that’s soon to change as the town council has appointed an expert in heritage and culture, Victoria Newton, to make sure history isn’t forgotten.

Shaun Ford and Victoria Newton outside Stamford Town Hall

Victoria, who holds a museum degree, has a range of experience having worked at a number of local-level museums.

“I have always lived around Stamford so I saw this as an opportunity to be involved with retelling the story,” she said.

“I’m working with some iconic stories. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

A poster for a circus which was coming to Stamford

Hidden in the cellars of the building are moveable units extending from the floor to the ceiling filled with papers dating back to the time the council was set up hundreds of years ago.

Just like each little detail is recorded now by the council staff, documents give a rich history of what was going on throughout the years.

The papers, which are kept out of the sunlight, will be digitised to allow anyone to read them.

Interesting artefacts from Stamford’s past have also come into the council’s possession.

This includes the tiny glove and boot of Tom Thumb, dwarf jester to King Charles I, with the real name of Jeffrey Hudson, who is believed to have lived in Oakham.

Bright posters advertising circus performances and shows have been preserved giving a glimpse into Stamford’s former entertainment.

The archive room

“There is a really rich history, like the Greatest Showman,” said Victoria.

“It is interesting to think about this vibrant other life.”

A big part of Victoria’s role is getting museum accreditation status for the town hall which will ensure everything is protected in years to come.

The boot of Tom Thumb

The town’s regalia, which includes a twin mace to the one used in parliament, paintings and charters with royal seals, are also going to be restored.

Visitors to the town hall on Wednesdays will often find volunteer John Hopson in the archive or up in the Phillips Room, reading and deciphering old notes.

The Phillips Room is named after former mayor Joseph Phillips who showed a keen interest in Stamford’s literature and history and, true to the man it's named after, holds a library.

Tom Thumb’s glove

Among thousands of the books is a one-of-a-kind short story from 1724 called the History of Queen Elizabeth and the Earl of Essex. Stamford Town Council’s copy is the only one known to exist but is missing the last page.

“It is making all these things visible which have been hidden for so long,” said Victoria.

Among the other projects Victoria is involved in is to transform the former jail beneath the town hall into an escape room and lead the Stamford Museum project.

The list of former mayors which dates back to the 1400s

Stamford town councillor Shaun Ford said the projects started ‘becoming real’ when Victoria was hired.

“Everything is starting to take form,” he said.

“There’s a huge amount to do, just how much became apparent when Victoria was able to cast her professional eye.”

Some of the library in the Phillips Room

The Lincolnshire County Council-run museum in Broad Street closed in 2010, and moved a small number of exhibits to Stamford Library.

In 2019, discussions started about Stamford Town Council opening a museum using the collections and a committee was set up towards the end of 2021.

Victoria said the transfer and opening of the museum is ‘a long drawn out process’, saying there are “quite a lot of hoops to jump through” to “maintain the standards of care”.

Queen Elizabeth I’s royal seal

The one-of-a-kind short story from 1724 called the History of Queen Elizabeth and the Earl of Essex

The lists of former mayors on the walls of the court room are set to be restored

Victoria Newton with posters

An old book shows which businesses were in St Mary’s Street, Stamford

A painting on Stamford’s old tradition of a bull run will be restored

Anyone wanting to find out more about the town’s heritage can call Stamford Town Hall on 01780 753808.