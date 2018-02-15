Under 30s design ideas invited for new homes

They say there is no such thing as a free lunch, but young people in Uppingham are being offered just that as well as the opportunity to put forward their design ideas for a small complex of affordable housing specifically for the under-30s.

Uppingham First group is holding a consultation meeting at Uppingham Cricket Club pavilion on Seaton Road on Saturday, February 24 to discuss proposals to create six or more homes in the town for the under 30s to rent.

The group is inviting young people to come along and put forward their views on what they would like to see included in the designs for the new housing.

The consultation is taking place between 11am and 1pm and a free lunch is being offered to all who participate.

A grant of £9,500 has been awarded to the group by community funding agency Locality to pay for work into the feasibility of the scheme.

Ron Simpson of Uppingham First said: “We have been offered some land for free off Seaton Road - the site of an old orchard.

“Although it is a relatively small plot, we could possibly have space for between six and eight affordable homes, depending on the design.

“The grant from Locality will finance a feasibility study, pay for land surveys and for an architect.”

He added: “This is to be a community-led project with the aim of creating starter homes for young people to rent.

“As these properties are to be aimed at under 30s in the Uppingham area to give them a start, we wanted to get some feedback from young people themselves as to what they would like.

“We want to create something that is both genuinely affordable and innovative. The site will be near a solar farm, so the new housing could possibly be solar powered, we are open to suggestions.”

If the proposed scheme is considered feasible, a housing trust will be formed to deliver the project and to ensure that the new homes are provided specifically for young people in the Uppingham area.

If you are aged under 30 and live or work in Uppingham and would like to contribute to the consultation, contact Ron Simpson on 07710 328469 or by email at rons@clara,net