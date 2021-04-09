The 'under 50' age groups will not be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Stamford, it is understood.

Jabs for cohorts 1 to 9, which includes those aged 50 and over, have been carried out at St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford.

Appointments will continue until June, with all patients who have had their first dose of the vaccine at St Mary's being offered second doses at the centre.

Vaccines have been taking place at St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

But younger patients of Lakeside, which has been responsible for co-ordinating the vaccination programme in the town, look set to be sent elsewhere. Alternatives include larger vaccination centres in Peterborough, Lincoln, Boston or Spalding.

The under 50s group comprises patients registered with a GP at Lakeside in Stamford and those registered at Lakeside's Hereward Practice in Bourne. Patients of the Hereward Practice are currently invited to St Mary's Medical Centre for their jabs.

Lakeside has been asked to comment on the ending of the vaccination programme but has not yet responded.

The NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has also been asked to comment.