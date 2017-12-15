Under-threat staff at Cummins in Stamford to ballot on industrial action

‘Betrayed’ workers at Cummins Generator Technologies in Stamford are holding an industrial action ballot as Unite claims their bosses continue to refuse to enter into constructive talks.

The ballot follows the announcement in October that the Barnack Road site in the Lincolnshire town will close in October 2018 with the threat to 300 jobs.

Unite, the country’s largest union, is asking its 370 members whether they wish to take strike action or industrial action short of a strike. The ballot opens on Friday, December 22, and closes on Friday, January 12, 2018.

The company has indicated 150 people could be employed at a centre of excellence in Ryhall Road in the town.

The company had offered a one-off £5,000 so-called ‘transition’ deal for the workers to accept the closure of Barnack Road. Because of the strings attached, Unite believed the £5,000 figure was unachievable.

Unite regional officer Scott Lennon said: “We are holding an industrial action ballot of our 370 members as we have hit a brick wall in trying to negotiate in a constructive fashion with this intransigent management.

“The workers feel deeply betrayed by the company and have little faith in the management when it comes to the future of the Ryhall Road site.

“The main objective is for the company to do the right thing with an understanding of and respect for the sacrifices that our members have made over the years to keep Barnack Road open.

“Also, we are seeking gold-plated guarantees that the Ryhall Road site has a viable future when Barnack Road finally closes.

“Our members have expressed 100 per cent solidarity with holding the ballot and that the company needs to do the decent thing in listening to their concerns – it should not be forgotten that that skilled engineering jobs in rural Lincolnshire are in short supply.

“We want the management to get around the table for meaningful discussions that meets our members’ concerns and ensures a smooth transition with the closure.

“Unite will keep all communications open with the company and will exhaust all avenues in resolving this dispute.”

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey had written to the American chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. Tom Linebarger criticising the local management for ‘refusing to engage on a proper basis with the union.

The Mercury has asked Cummins for a comment.

Cummins currently employs 500 people in Stamford. It has been based in Barnack Road for 50 years.