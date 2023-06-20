A police operation along the A1 last week – carried out from the elevated position of an unmarked HGV lorry – saw more than 100 offences committed.

The five-day Operation Tramline, led by officers from Central Operations, was carried out aboard a lorry loaned by National Highways, the body responsible for the major road which runs past Stamford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The elevated position of the HGV gives officers a clear view into cars, driving alongside them to film any unsafe driver behaviour or driving offences.

Police catch out law-breakers from the elevated position of an unmarked HGV. Photo: National Highways

“The operation was introduced to crack down on motoring offences and aims to help decrease the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads.

“Officers stopped 146 vehicles and recorded 146 offences, which were dealt with by way of traffic offence reports and fixed penalty notices.”

These included: 24 mobile phone offences; 65 seatbelt offences; 11 insecure loads; nine construction and use offences to do with vehicle condition; six not in proper control; four speeding offences; four exceeding their permitted driver’s hours; and a blue Toyota Corolla seized for having no insurance.

Inspector Jase Baxter, from Central Operations, said: “Last week, as part of Operation Tramline, officers have witnessed a number of drivers using their mobile phones, not wearing their seatbelts and not being in proper control of their vehicles.

“It is concerning that there are still drivers out there who are willing to risk their safety and the safety of others by concentrating on other things instead of driving.

“Keeping people safe on our roads is absolutely a priority for Lincolnshire Police and we are grateful to National Highways for loaning us the HGV and giving us the opportunity to conduct Operation Tramline once again.”

National Highways’ assistant regional safety co-ordinator Marie Biddulph warned motorists that anyone “continuing to gamble with people’s safety” risks being caught.

She said: “Through Operation Tramline we hope to make our roads as safe as possible by encouraging people to think very carefully about their driving behaviour.

“The unmarked HGV cabs give our police partners a bird’s eye view into all vehicles on the road enabling them to spot any unsafe driving practices including not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

“So anyone who does put themselves – and others – at risks on our roads runs a very good chance of being spotted and prevented from continuing to gamble with people’s safety.”