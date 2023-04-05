A gas pipeline that pre-dates the Second World War is to be dug up to make it suitable for carrying hydrogen.

The work in Uffington Road, Stamford, will take place over eight weeks from Monday, April 24, and involves parts of the pipe being replaced or reinforced.

A 135m section of pipe between Morrison's roundabout and Aldi will be affected.

Uffington Road, Stamford

Cadent is preparing the network for a move away from gas to hydrogen.

As well as the large diameter main in the road, the engineers will also replace the individual service pipes that carry gas into a small number of properties.

Gas supplies to properties will be off for one or two days, with the supply restored later in the day it is switched off. Notice will be given before any break in supply.

The Morrisons roundabout between Uffington Road and Priory Road in Stamford

Temporary traffic lights will be used in Uffington Road.

Richard Sansom, director of Cadent’s East Midlands Network, said: “Our job is to keep gas flowing to heat homes, schools, offices and many other buildings in the local area, as well as future-proof the network ready for hydrogen.

“This part of the network has operated for more than 50 years. We’ve become too frequent a visitor in recent years, with our teams carrying out essential repairs.

“This upgrade will bring an end to that, ensuring everyone gets a safe, reliable supply well into the future.

“We appreciate this means another period of disruption and will maintain a work area that ensures the road can stay open in Stamford.”

Cadent staff will be available to answer questions at Morrisons in Uffington Road on Wednesday, April 12, between 10am and 2pm.