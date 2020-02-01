Research has shown that unemployment figures are at the lowest they have been since the 1970s.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits under the Universal Credit system.

Statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions count the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits by modelling what the count would have been if Universal Credit had been in place since 2013.

Job Centre plus, St John's Street, Stamford

Under Universal Credit - which was introduced in 2013 - a broader span of claimants are required to look for work than under the previous Jobseeker's Allowance.

The count for Stamford and Grantham in December 2019 shows that 2.3 per cent of the population - 1,745 people - are claiming unemployment related benefits.

This figure is even lower in the Rutland and Melton area with only 1.5 per cent - 930 people - claiming these benefits.

Paul Carr, Jobcentre customer service lead in Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Rutland district, said that 'there are more people in work than ever' and that 'unemployment is at its slowest rate'.

The minister for employment, Mims Davies, said: “These figures show not only more people in work than ever before, but it’s also pleasing to see alongside this a rise in those working in higher skilled roles.

"It means at the dawn of the decade the opportunities to progress in work are out there, with people already benefitting from another month of rising wages.

“This, coupled with business confidence turning a corner, is paving the way for an even stronger jobs market in 2020.

“And with unemployment at its lowest since the 1970s, our Jobcentre's go beyond getting people into work – they are about community and progression."

Recently Jobcentre Stamford have helped many ex Thomas Cook employees who were based in the area -including at the head quarters in Peterborough - after they lost their jobs in September last year.

Paul said: "It's not just about jobs, it's also about making sure you get access to people and the support they need.

"The Stamford area job centre played a great part in getting people back into employment."

Parking spaces to be reduced

Read more BourneStamford