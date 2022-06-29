Home   News   Article

Unions representing teachers over Stamford Endowed Schools going co-educational

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 29 June 2022

Teaching unions are helping to broker an agreement over a proposal to merge two schools.

It was announced in May that Stamford School for boys and Stamford High School for girls are becoming co-educational from September 2023.

But some staff members at the schools are fearful of what the merger will mean for their jobs, particularly for those who are heads of year or heads of subject, and have sought advice from their union representatives.

