A brewer, a micropub and a Nepalese restaurant have put their heads together and come up wqith a unique ‘curry-friendly’ beer.

The limited edition Himalayan Timur Beer was the brainchild of Steve Williams, owner of Deeping St James micropub, the Thirsty Giraffe, and was brewed by the award-winning Bowler’s Brewery, of Market Deeping.

Underwhelmed by the range of beers available for the purpose, Steve wanted to devise a drink for his local Nepalese restaurant, the Spice Merchant to complement their curries.

Spice Merchant owner Sachin Bhattarai (left) with Steve Williams, of The Thirsty Giraffe, and John Bowyer from Bowler's Brewery

“Despite the exotic labels most 'Indian' beers tend to be brewed in this country with a few notable exceptions and they all seem a bit similar to each other,” he said.

“They’re all a bit lagery.”

Steve said coming up with a recipe proved more complex than imagined until Spice Merchant owner Sachin Bhattarai intervened.

He came up with the key idea of adding the Nepalese timur berry to the ingredients, along with cardamom and coriander to give the unique spiced pilsner 'an immense aroma'.

The timur berry only grows close to its home soil in Nepal and is widely used in Nepalese cuisine, but its use in beer is thought to be unique.

Himalayan Timur Beer has been produced as a one-off in a small batch, but Steve said it may be upscaled if it proves popular.

It will be launched at special event on Sunday, July 16 at the Spice Merchant from 7.15pm, with pre-drinks at the Thirsty Giraffe from 6pm.

Places are limited, and the price of the set meal will include a bottle of the beer to be poured at the event.

.