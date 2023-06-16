An Oakham woman has been awarded an MBE for services to higher education.

Karel Thomas works as the executive director for the British Universities Finance Directors Group, based at Loughborough University.

Karel has worked in higher education since 1993, when she made a career change from banking and financial systems.

Karel Thomas. Photo: British Universities Finance Directors Group

She has been in her current role since 2003, and according to the website, “knows a lot of people and, some say, useful information!”