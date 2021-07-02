Unpaid rent was what prompted police to search for a man who has been dead for a year, according to a town resident.

Yesterday (July 1), Lincolnshire Police was called to check on the welfare of a resident at a property in Anson Court, Market Deeping.

Upon entering the house, police found a man in his 60s dead inside, who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

Anson Court, Market Deeping. Photo: Google Maps

A Market Deeping resident, who asked not to be named, said a significant pile of letters were blocking the man's door, some dating back to early 2020.

They said June was the first month the man, who moved into the street about four-years-ago, didn't have the rent paid, which prompted the landlord of the property to attempt to get in touch. After contact was not made, the police were called to check.

The resident said: "Some people helped him move in but he's never had anyone come to visit him in the whole four years he's been here."

They added: "People in the past would knock on his door to see if he was OK but he never answered - that was when he was definitely around."

Forensic teams have been seen examining the property today and police officers remain posted outside the man's house.

The resident said: "He was reclusive and hardly came out the house.

"Sometimes if any neighbours said hello he would literally blank them and walk off.

"For the last year or so, the weeds in his garden were getting bad and overgrown but we just assumed he couldn't be bothered to do it.

"Obviously lockdown started and everyone went inside their houses and didn't see anyone."

The case is now with the coroner’s office.