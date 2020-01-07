An archbishop will speak on 'unusual kindness' at an event which is open to all.

The Most Rev Kevin McDonald, Catholic Emeritus Archbishop of Southwark, will speak on the theme from Acts 28:2 'They showed us unusual kindness' at Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road, on January 19 at 5pm.

He worked as secretary to the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity in Rome from 1985-1993 with responsibility for Anglican/Catholic relations and has been Co-Chairman of the Catholic Oriental Orthodox Regional Forum.

The Most Reverend Kevin McDonald(26057518)

The Rev McDonald is currently Chairman of the Bishops' Conference Centre for Catholic Jewish relations and relations with other faiths.

