Update: Fire crews are tackling 200-tonne compost fire at Colsterworth

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at Colsterworth where 200 tonnes of compost were well alight.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Bourne attended the incident earlier this afternoon at Honey Pot Lane. People living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke from the fire.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently using one hose reel to extinguish the fire, being assisted with heavy machinery to move the compost.”

In the last half an hour all but one of the crews have left the scene. Corby Glen firefighters are extinguishing the rest of the fire.