Both lanes of the A1 have opened following an earlier accident involving an HGV carrying a load of sulphuric acid.

The road was closed this morning (Friday) in both directions between Wothorpe and Colsterworth after the lorry overturned, south of Colsterworth.

Lincolnshire Police said the northbound lane had opened at 3.52pm following recovery operations and that both lanes were open shortly before 5pm.

Police said they had received a report of a single vehicle collision on the A1 Great North Road, Grantham at 5.02am.

"The collision involved a lorry which is on its side.

"The road is closed while we deal with this collision and diversions are in place."

Inspector Mark Gee said: “The truck has got 23 tonnes of sulphuric acid in it, however it is fully intact, there are no leaks what-so-ever from the vehicle.

"The main issue was the worry that it could leak but it hasn’t at the moment and we do not believe that it will do.

“The problem we are going to have is that we are going to need to recover the vehicle and that could take some time with specialist equipment being needed to complete the recovery.

“So at the moment we expect the road to remain closed for some time this morning and may go into this afternoon.

“There are no injuries to the driver as far as I am aware.

"The driver was trapped initially but managed to get himself out.

“Diversions are in place. Please follow the diversion signs and avoid the route for this morning and maybe this afternoon.”

The A15 from Bourne to Market Deeping also experienced heavy traffic as motorists looked for alternative routes while roads around Stamford were also heavily congested.

Highways England reported that traffic on the A1 was flowing northbound towards Stamford until the Burghley/Easton On The Hill exit.

"After that there are queues until the closure."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

A spokesman said: "Crews carried out inspection of the HGV and scene safety, no persons were trapped on arrival, and no leaks were found from the tanker."

At Wothorpe, a road accident has also forced the closure from there, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.