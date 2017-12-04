Updated: Cash and jewellery stolen in Rippingale burglary

Have your say

Cash and jewellery was taken in a burglary at a home in Station Street, Rippingale.

The thief entered the home sometime between 11pm on Thursday, November 29 and 9.50am on Friday, December 1, through an unsecure rear gate and used a ladder to reach and smash a bedroom window.

Once inside the home, the thief conducted an untidy search.

During the same time period, an unoccupied property in Middle Street, Rippingale was burgled.

Entry was gained by smashing a rear window, a search of the property was made but nothing was stolen

If you have information about the Station Street incident call police on 101 and quote incident reference number 131 of December 1.

Quote incident reference number 234 of December 1 regarding the Middle Street incident.

Alternatively call anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.