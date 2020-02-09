A new visitors’ guide has been launched to showcase things to do in 2020.

The 64-page brochure is part of a campaign to attract tourists and visitors to South Kesteven, and encourage local people to re-discover what’s on the doorstep.

The district receives 3.4 million visitors a year, generating nearly £189m within the economy and securing 2,700 jobs.

The new Discover South Kesteven visitors' guide

“Few destinations in Lincolnshire offer such an exciting and diverse array of things to see and do as South Kesteven,” said Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, the council’s cabinet member for culture.

She gives examples including scarecrow festivals, Burghley House, and Corby Glen’s ancient sheep fair.

“We really do have an amazing district, one that continues to draw people from all over the country and all over the world.”

The guide, produced by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth company, has features on homes and gardens, market towns, museums, churches and other cultural attractions.

Copies are available at Stamford Arts Centre, Deepings Community Library or for larger quantities on request, e-mail discover@southkesteven.gov.ukIt can also be downloaded here.

