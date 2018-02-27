Updated: Three killed in accident on the A15 at Baston

Police have confirmed three people have died following an accident on the A15 at Baston.

Officers are currently in the process of informing family members and are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

The investigation continues at the scene of collision and the A15 remains closed.

The accident happened at about 6.15am today between the junction with King Street and Baston crossroads, near to the Waterside Garden Centre.

It involved a blue Renault Clio and a white Scania lorry.

Helen Alcock, lead investigator, said; “Sadly three people have lost their lives this morning and several people have faced the shock of witnessesing or coming across the scene. I appeal to anyone who was driving in the area or saw the collision to contact me. I also ask if drivers can check their dash cams for footage of either of the vehicles involved. This will help our investigation.”

If you were travelling on the A15 at Baston and saw the collision or saw the blue Renault Clio which was travelling southbound or a white Scania lorry traveilling northbound towards Bourne being driven near to the scene, please call 101 quoting incident 39 of 27 February.