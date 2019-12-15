An upmarket housing development in Stamford has been named ‘Best Residential Development in Lincolnshire’.

Cheshire-based Morris Homes received the award for its Cecil Square development, just off Kettering Road.

The homes, built on the site of a former football ground, attracted much interest when an open day was held for a first release.

Cecil Square attracted queues of interested buyers

The project saw the builder work with the trustees of the Burghley Estate to ensure the design of the homes would not interfere with the pre-existing history of the estate and would complement the distinct romantic style of the wider Stamford architecture.

Morris Homes marketing director said the award “suggests that Cecil Square has maintained the desirability of this national treasure, one that is so vital to the landscape on Lincolnshire.”

Cecil Square, which is built on the Burghley Estate, consists of a variety of designs with three, four, five and six-bedroomed homes.

At present, four-bedroomed homes known as Bollington are marketed from £649,500 and four-bedroomed homes known as Dalton, start from £774,500.

