Volunteers for a charity that fights food waste have been given t-shirts and aprons to wear in their café.

The donation to Second Helpings in Stamford was made by broadband provider Upp, and the new workwear will be worn for the charity's Saturday café lunch service, which takes place each week from noon at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill.

Upp has also donated crackers, Father Christmas cups and napkins for the Christmas day lunch, along with drinks and chocolates for 200 children’s packed lunches, which will go to families needing additional support during the school holidays.

Second Helpings volunteers received aprons and t-shirts from Upp

Nuala Mcallister, head of the volunteers at Second Helpings, said “Christmas can be a difficult time for some families and individuals, and we are delighted to be able to offer this packed lunch service for children and hope this will help lighten the load for parents.

“We are very grateful to Upp for the donations they have given and our smart, eye-catching new aprons will be worn with pride.”

Edward Money, head of brand and communications at Upp, said “As a company we are committed to providing help where we can to the communities which are served by our broadband.

Upp has donated festive treats for children's lunches

"We were delighted to do this for Second Helpings and look forward to continuing to partner with charities across Stamford.”

Second Helping's Saturday café lunch is a three-course meal available to all on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis.

To find out more about Second Helpings visit www.secondhelpings.org.uk