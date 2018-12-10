Uppingham Christmas market ‘like Oxford Street’

Christmas got underway in Uppingham on Thursday with one of the best late night shopping events events ever, according to delighted organisers.

Hundreds flocked to the town centre for the decades-old evening to enjoy the skating rink, reindeer, music and to browse an array of stalls and the wonderful independent shops.

“I have never seen the town so busy,” said Marc Oxley, chairman of Uppingham Town Partnership who organised the event.

“It was absolutely packed with families and the whole occasion had a very positive feel.

“The shops were very busy - lots of people were going into them.

“The whole event was a great success.

“It was like Oxford Street - solid with people from the town hall to the Market Square.

“It was one of the best ever and I think that’s down to the hard work of all the people involved.

“Miranda Jones (mayor of Uppingham and organiser) and her team did a great job.”