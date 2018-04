Have your say

The Uppingham Hopper service bus will be back in action on Uppingham’s streets next Tuesday.

The service, which is funded by Uppingham First, will be officially launched at a special ceremony later that week by Rutland’s new Lord Lieutenant Dr Sarah Furness.

Volunteers are busy completing their final training this week and the final tweaks are being made to the minibus itself to ensure it is ready for its new role.

The service will be funded entirely by donations.