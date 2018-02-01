Uppingham mum who lost brain cancer battle is inspiration for unique pin badge

An Uppingham mum who lost her battle with brain cancer is the inspiration for a unique pin badge being sold to raise funds for research into the disease.

Cat Anderson was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour in 2014.

Following the devastating news, Cat and her family set up the Cat in a Hat fundraising group under the umbrella of pioneering national charity, Brain Tumour Research.

The group’s name came about because, after Cat lost her hair due to chemotherapy, she was often seen wearing one of an impressive range of hats given to her by friends and family.

She died in June last year, aged just 38.

Modelled on the Cat in a Hat logo, the distinctive pin badges have been produced in the run-up to the charity’s Wear A Hat Day on Thursday, March 29.

This year’s Wear A Hat Day event looks to be bigger than ever, as thousands of people in schools, universities and workplaces across the country will don beanies, top hats, trilbies and fedoras to raise awareness and funds for research into brain tumours.

Cat was born in Glasgow and grew up in Corby before moving to Uppingham where she lived with partner James Tilford and son Robert Dunne, 19.

Robert said: “I miss mum every day. Things have had to change for me in a practical sense since losing Mum. I am now working full-time at Lands’ End clothing in Oakham and really enjoying it.

“I am sure mum would be proud of me.”

Cat’s father Rab Anderson, said: “Cat was always so bubbly and fun – we all miss her dreadfully, including her mum, Margo, sisters Lorraine and Lizzie, as well as James and Robert.

“It would mean so much to us if people bought a badge to remember Cat and to help vital fundraising for research to find more effective treatments and ultimately a cure for brain tumours.

“We are asking everybody to wear their badges ahead of Wear A Hat Day to inspire others to support the campaign.

“In the UK, over 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year, with less than 20 per cent surviving beyond five years.”

The Cat in a Hat badge is available for a suggested donation of £5 on eBay or direct from Rab Anderson.

To find out how you can get involved with Wear A Hat Day go to www.wearahatday.org and to find out about Cat in a Hat fundraising events follow Cat in a Hat on Facebook.