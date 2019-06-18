Uppingham Primary School stages an Open Day on Wednesday to celebrate a 'good' rating.

The school in Belgrave Road recently received the rating from SIAMS, who inspect church schools, and it follows a similar 'good' rating from Ofsted several months ago.

Chair of governors Liz Clarke says she is delighted the strong and passionate leadership of the school has been recognised, alongside the children's positive attitude towards learning and school life.

Uppingham Primary is rated 'good' from SIAMS and Ofsted. (12145205)

Headteacher Julia Exton said: "We are all immensely proud of our school. Everyone works incredibly hard to give our children a variety of rich, purposeful learning experiences, providing foundation for them to develop as lifelong learners."

The open day runs from 9.15am to 11.30am.