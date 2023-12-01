A town restaurant has received a zero-star food hygiene rating after a visit from an inspector.

Hong Kong in All Saints’ Street, Stamford has been told ‘urgent improvement’ is needed in food hygiene.

The hygiene ratings range from zero to five, with five meaning standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Hong Kong in Stamford. Photo: Google

Zero is at the bottom of the scale and means urgent improvement is necessary.

Following an inspection on October 31, the food safety officer from South Kesteven District Council told staff at the Chinese restaurant that ‘major improvement’ is necessary in all three areas inspected on.

These are hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and management of food safety.

'Urgent improvement necessary' food hygiene rating

Hong Kong, which offers both dine-in and takeaway services, was approached for a comment.

Pizza Express in Stamford was given a 1-star after a recent inspection.

