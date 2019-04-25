Urgent repairs are to be carried out to the former Stamford Museum in Broad Street.

The repairs will cost building owner South Kesteven District Council just over £29,000.

A council report says the Grade II listed building, now tenanted by the Welland School of Dance, suffers recurrent leaks.

“Water is entering the premises whenever there is hard rainfall, which causes puddling on the wooden dance floor, which cost around £40,000 to install.

“The water ingress has already caused an isolated area of the timber floor to warp, for which the school have advised they will be seeking compensation.

The report said the leaks were disrupting the tenant and if they continued, they could cause further damage and the school might withhold its rent.

The former Stamford Museum in Broad Street. (9092699)

Missing slates were likely to have caused the leaks, it continued, but replacing the missing tiles alone was likely to be a false economy as rear guttering is also in a poor state of repair.

With scaffolding a significant share of the repair cost, it makes economic sense to do the work together.

The report added: “The roof has deteriorated and water is penetrating the property, causing issues with its intended use and posing a health and safety risk.

“In order for the tenant to continue in occupation and the building to stay in good repair, the council must undertake repair works to re-roof the rear elevations of the former Stamford Museum, along with minor roof repairs to the front roof and repair/decoration of the roof turret.”

The approval for the work, to be done by Heritage Roofing Services of Little Bytham, was given under delegated powers by SKDC deputy leader Coun Kelham Cooke.

Principal Maggie Purr said: “I’m very happy that the repairs are being done and I’m grateful to SKDC.”