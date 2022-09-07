Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Kesteven District Council addresses costs of markets in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 07 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Councillors have pledged to hold an urgent review of the cost of the district's markets.

While Stamford's Friday market is bringing in thousands of pounds for South Kesteven District Council, elsewhere money is being lost from markets not seeing the same amount of success.

And with traders being turned away from pitching up in the town due to such a high demand, suggestions have been put forward to continue to help the market flourish.

Bourne Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE