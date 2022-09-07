South Kesteven District Council addresses costs of markets in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham
Published: 12:00, 07 September 2022
Councillors have pledged to hold an urgent review of the cost of the district's markets.
While Stamford's Friday market is bringing in thousands of pounds for South Kesteven District Council, elsewhere money is being lost from markets not seeing the same amount of success.
And with traders being turned away from pitching up in the town due to such a high demand, suggestions have been put forward to continue to help the market flourish.