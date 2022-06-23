An artist is calling on people to use their arts centre more to hold community and public events.

Karen Neale, known for her watercolour paintings of Stamford, was shocked to learn the Stamford Arts Centre gallery would be empty for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

After talking to staff at the centre in St Mary’s Street, she put together an exhibition involving a range of different artists, and encouraged people of all ages along to workshops to create some art of their own.