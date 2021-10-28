People need to make sure they use their town arts centres - or risk seeing services cut, a councillor has warned.

Amanda Wheeler, who sits on both South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council, shared the news that a show put on for children during half term this week had sold only 15 tickets at Stamford Arts Centre.

Speaking at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday evening, she said if she were not in the town hall she would be watching Respect, the biographical drama about the life of American singer Aretha Franklin which was being shown at Stamford Arts Centre Cinema.