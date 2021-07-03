The latest statistics from our local vaccination centres make for very encouraging reading, especially as Stamford has seen the opening of a new centre in the former Volkswagen garage in Uffington Road, writes Gareth Davies, MP for Stamford and Bourne.

This coincides with the acceleration of the vaccination programme across the country with it estimated that two-thirds of the adult population will have received both vaccine doses by July 19.

At this pace, we are set to lift restrictions on July 19. More than half of the under 30s have now taken up the chance to be vaccinated and I would again encourage everybody to book a jab and protect those around you.

MP Gareth Davies with hospital matron Caroline Wood

I heard more about the vital work the NHS has been doing throughout the pandemic when I visited Stamford and Rutland Hospital last week. I was shown the facilities by chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Trust, Caroline Walker and the matron Caroline Wood including the recently refurbished physical therapy room and a new MRI scanner.

It was also a great chance to learn how far hospitals have come in the last century as we looked inside the old fever wards, built in 1876 to help contain scarlet fever and other infectious diseases which were rife in the period. I’m certainly grateful that we can now receive the very best modern care and that the hospital has continued to adapt and develop so successfully over the last year.

Another group to whom we undoubtedly owe our thanks are the Armed Forces who we commemorated during Armed Forces Day on June 26. I attended the flagraising at South Kesteven District Council and met a number of currently serving personnel to discuss the critical role they have served throughout the past year. From serving on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 to battling terrorism and delivering aid overseas, our forces are Britain’s proudest representatives across the globe. This afternoon I am visiting the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham to learn more about the operation of the Royal Logistic Corps and the Royal Lancers which are both based on the site.

Finally, as we all look forward to restrictions easing, being able to access community spaces becomes all the more important. I was honoured to join local government leaders at the newly refurbished Bourne Corn Exchange last week, as a building, which has stood in the town for 150 years with myriad uses, now enters a new phase of its life. I can only wonder what it will be used for 150 years from today!